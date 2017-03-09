Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man arrested after months of evading Police

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 4:50PM A MAN who has been evading Police since June last year was arrested in Navosa earlier this week.

Ilaisa Calevu had escaped from Police custody after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cultivation of drugs.

He is also alleged to be involved in a number of other serious crimes and had been evading Police.

"We are truly appreciative of the information and assistance received resulting in his arrest. He is currently in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station," Fiji Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said.

"Again we plead to members of the public to work with Police and if you have any information of wanted persons that have been published and broadcasted by our Crime Stoppers team to contact 919."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)