Man arrested after months of evading Police

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ilaisa Calevu. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:50PM A MAN who has been evading Police since June last year was arrested in Navosa earlier this week.

Ilaisa Calevu had escaped from Police custody after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cultivation of drugs.

He is also alleged to be involved in a number of other serious crimes and had been evading Police.

"We are truly appreciative of the information and assistance received resulting in his arrest. He is currently in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station," Fiji Police chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said.

"Again we plead to members of the public to work with Police and if you have any information of wanted persons that have been published and broadcasted by our Crime Stoppers team to contact 919."