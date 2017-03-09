Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Women contribute to national development

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 4:37PM LAST year, women from 71 communities in Fiji participated in 84 district consultations, six divisional consultations and three national consultations on women's human security.

A presentation from FemLINK Pacific at the Women in Fisheries Forum workshop in Suva revealed that the meetings brought women together in the national development planning process. 

The presentation noted that media documentation was the evidence for recommendations to the national budget process. 

It also noted that the organisation would focus on enhancing a conflict prevention agenda in the development space.








