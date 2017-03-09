Three-year deal for Qaqa Naitasiri

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Qaqa Naitasiri executive team with sponsors at the signing today. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 4:15PM NAITASIRI Rugby Union sealed a three-year sponsorship with Jacks of Fiji at Damodar city in Suva today.

They are the official merchandise for Qaqa Naitasiri and also secured a $35,000 cheque.

Chairman Marika Goneyali said rugby nowadays was a cash-driven activity because it helped the preparation of the team.

"This will boost the morale of the players as we're into camp and this will help provide for our transport and meal," Goneyali said.

Jacks group audit and compliance manager Shaneel Dutt said supporting one of the top rugby union teams in the country would take the partnership to another level.

"They got the fan base and the spectators and we know we're moving in the right direction," Dutt said.

"This is a new era sponsorship, a milestone achievement for both parties as it will go down in the history books as a first-ever formal partnership with one of the most respected Unions in Fiji."