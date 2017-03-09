Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Three-year deal for Qaqa Naitasiri

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 4:15PM NAITASIRI Rugby Union sealed a three-year sponsorship with Jacks of Fiji at Damodar city in Suva today.

They are the official merchandise for Qaqa Naitasiri and also secured a $35,000 cheque.

Chairman Marika Goneyali said rugby nowadays was a cash-driven activity because it helped the preparation of the team.

"This will boost the morale of the players as we're into camp and this will help provide for our transport and meal," Goneyali said.

Jacks group audit and compliance manager Shaneel Dutt said supporting one of the top rugby union teams in the country would take the partnership to another level.

"They got the fan base and the spectators and we know we're moving in the right direction," Dutt said.

"This is a new era sponsorship, a milestone achievement for both parties as it will go down in the history books as a first-ever formal partnership with one of the most respected Unions in Fiji."








