Crab price hike post-Winston: Research

+ Enlarge this image Men and women of Bua head out for another usual fishing trip. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:11PM BEFORE TC Winston, the average price of mud crabs ranged from $10.90 a kilogram across Bua province.

A research by Bua FLMMA fisheries representative Tarusila Veibi revealed that prices increased following TC Winston to an average of $14 a kilo across the province.

The research, which was revealed during the Women in Fisheries Forum held in Suva yesterday revealed that average prices increased by 13 per cent.

It also revealed that while crab prices increased after the cyclone for both men and women mud crab sellers, women were paid less than men in all districts except Lekutu.