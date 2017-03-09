President Konrote tours crop gene bank

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote during his visit of CePaCT. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:02PM THE Pacific Community (SPC) hosted the President of Fiji Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote at its Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) facility in Narere earlier today.

The centre is the Pacific's only internationally-recognised gene bank and houses over 2000 accessions, including the largest collection of taro diversity in the world.

Over the past 12 years, the centre has distributed over 70,000 tissue culture derived plantlets to 51 countries, including 22 Pacific island countries and territories.

CePaCT also supported the Fiji's response and recovery efforts by supplying planting material to the Ministry of Agriculture in the immediate aftermath of tropical cyclone Winston which devastated the country last year.

During the brief tour of the facility, Mr Konrote, who was accompanied by Fiji?s Roving Ambassador and High Commissioner to the Pacific islands, Litia Mawi, had the opportunity to witness first-hand how CePaCT conserved and provided access to the region's valuable plant genetic diversity.

SPC director-general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said the centre's location in Fiji provided a huge potential in plant genetics, and support for research undertaken at the Koronivia Research Station.

"The centre's location in Fiji ensures close engagement and collaboration with local stakeholders, including Fiji's ministries of Agriculture, Forests and Fisheries, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji for SPC's work in plant genetics, and support for research undertaken at the Koronivia Research Station," Dr Tukuitonga said.

CePaCT was established in 2007 with support from the Australian government through the Australian Agency for International Development (AUSAid), the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) and the European Union.