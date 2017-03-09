Steelers adamant to prove their worth

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Lami Steelers rugby team brave the rain during their team training in Lami on Wednesday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:55PM LAMI Steelers, a Suva-based Rugby League club has confirmed their participation in the 2017 Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament that is set to be played on March 24-25 at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

According to Steelers manager Rusiate Saini, their tournament entry fee of $600 was sponsored by Fiji 7s gold medal winning Olympian Viliame Mata who was also a product of the club, alongside Fiji 7s player Sevuloni Moceinacagi.

He said at moment, they had to train on a cleared land space just opposite the CPD building near the old Lami rubbish dump site.

And despite the challenges they faced, he said they had a lot of things to prove not only to other teams but most importantly to the members of their community who were optimistic and reluctant to show their full support to the team.