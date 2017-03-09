Fiji Time: 9:32 PM on Thursday 9 March

Landowners, lease holders' demand delay works: WAF

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 2:21PM THE Water Authority of Fiji has called for the cooperation and understanding of landowners and lease holders whose land is crossed by the authority's reticulation system.

Authority CEO Opetaia Ravai made this call in light of a situation he encountered at Solovi in Nadi where a contractor had not been able to proceed with pipe laying work because of a tenant's ongoing objections.

"We ask these people to see the bigger picture, and not hinder progress with their many demands that cause project delays," Mr Ravai said.

"We hope good sense will prevail when we are dealing with landowners and tenants of leases."

He assured the contractor, China Railway First Group, that WAF was doing its best to remove the obstacles being put in place by the tenant. 

"This project, the Solovi 500mm main replacement, is very strategic in nature because it will assist supply to the Momi Bay Resort, with two kilometres of pipe being laid that will carry treated water from the Nagado Water Treatment Plant. 

"This has a very high potential of boosting water supply into the Lolobalavu Reservoir, which will also boost supply into Nadi Town.

"We are pleading with the public to understand that WAF does not make money through these works. We are merely putting in infrastructure for the common good of the people."








