Farmers train on quality tilapia production

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Farmers are being trained on quality tilapia production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:05PM FIVE tilapia farmers and 18 aquaculture hatchery and farm development staff from Fiji's Ministry of Fisheries, completed a four-day training on brood stock management at the Naduruloulou Freshwater Research Station and Pacific Community's (SPC) campus in Nabua.

The training, provided by the European Union-funded Increasing Agricultural Commodity Trade (IACT) project, was facilitated by brood stock expert and Director of Aquaculture Development at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Dr Ram Bhujel, and SPC Aquaculture officers Dr Tim Pickering and Avinash Singh.

The training improved participants' understanding about key biological and technical principles underpinning quality fingerling production of tilapia and, through collaboration between participants and facilitators, made recommendations to address gaps identified in aquaculture sector capacity.

IACT project leader Jonathan Landrey said increasing the quality of tilapia production meant an affordable and healthy option for everyone.

"Although the assistance provided to the tilapia sector is seemingly indirect, the benefits will have lasting impacts. We hope the assistance provided to the tilapia sector in the form of training and supporting the establishment of private hatcheries will act as a catalyst to grow the market," Mr Landrey said.

The training is part of the TC Winston Recovery Action, an initiative supported by the European Union, focusing on strengthening trading activities in the commercial enterprises in the agriculture and aquaculture industries.