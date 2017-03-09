Battle on for World Rugby Pacific tourney

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PRC captains...From left: Patrick Faapale (Samoa), Mosese Voka (Fiji), Sione Lolohea (Tonga) and Kosuke Horikoshi (Japan) at the official photo shoot at My Suva Picnic Park. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 1:53PM TEAMS participating in the 2017 World Rugby Pacific Championship is gearing up for a tough and an evenly-contested tournament that will begin tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

During an interview after the Telecom Fiji Warriors, Junior Japan, Samoa A, and Tonga A team captain's photo shoot at the My Suva Park today, it was evident that all four teams were determined in stamping their mark in the tournament.

With the Fiji Warriors determined to defend their title, on the other hand the other three teams were determined in ruining their party.

As battle lines are drawn and challenges laid, there was no doubt that all four teams came prepared but in the end, only one would be on top but the only question would be who.

According to Junior Japan head coach Saturo Endo, their players would be working really hard against a much heavier and bigger Samoan forwards.

"Our plan is to have quick turnovers and we know that they are a very physical team and I know how they play the game so we have a good defence plan for that. We will go forward and pressure them in the turnovers and also score tries of course," Endo said.

The first game between Samoa A and Junior Japan is expected to kick off at 3pm, followed by the Fiji Warriors facing Tonga A at 5pm at the ANZ Stadium.