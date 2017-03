/ Front page / News

Update: 12:59PM THE Vodafone Premier League match between Labasa and Dreketi scheduled for this weekend has been called off.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal.

"We had to call off the match because Labasa Town Council would be carrying out repair work on the ground," Mr Pal said.

On the other match this weekend, Suva will host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.