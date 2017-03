/ Front page / News

Update: 12:35PM REWA lost to New Zealand-based club Waitakere Football Club 2-0 in their friendly match last night.

It was Rewa's last friendly match before the side departs for Tahiti to compete in the 2017 OFC Champions League starting from Saturday.

Rewa technical adviser Gurjit Singh said they had a good match against the club.

The Marika Rodu-coached side will play Marist FC on Saturday.