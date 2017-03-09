Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Two drivers charged for causing death

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 12:32PM TWO drivers have been charged and appeared in Court for the death of three people in separate accidents early this year.

Both accidents happened in Bua and in the first case, police charged 51-year-old Shiu Ram with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Mr Ram was driving the vehicle that collided with a bus on January 17, which allegedly resulted in the death of his passenger.

The Labasa Magistrates Court granted him bail when he appeared last week.

On a separate incident, Police charged 32-year-old businessman Vijay Kumar with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and one count of driving a motor vehicle without being a holder of a valid drivers license.

Mr Kumar was driving the vehicle that veered off the road, allegedly killing two passengers.

He has been remanded in custody.








