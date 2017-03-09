Police investigate second assault at QVS dorm

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:28PM FOUR students of an all-boys boarding school in Tailevu are being questioned at the Korovou Police Station for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old student.

The alleged incident took place at the dormitory of Queen Victoria School last Sunday.

Police spokesperson said the Year 9 student was allegedly assaulted for reasons yet to be established as investigators continued to interview the four suspects.

The four were taken to the station this morning.

Last month, five students and a teacher of the school appeared in court for assault charges.

The students and teacher Samisoni Liutaki are being charged separately, and will reappear on March 28.