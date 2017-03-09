Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Inaugural State grants for disability organisations

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, March 09, 2017

Update: 12:00PM FOR the first time, the Government has specifically set aside grants for Disability Provider Organisations.

This was shared by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar during the provider grants contract signing yesterday.

"The ministry hopes that the grants released will assist in creating awareness towards promoting disability inclusiveness in all national programs," Ms Bhatnagar said.

The disability provider organisations that signed the contracts were Fiji Crippled Children's Society, Spinal Injury Association of Fiji, Project Haven Trust, Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation, United Blind Persons of Fiji and Western Disable Peoples Association.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)