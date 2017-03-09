Inaugural State grants for disability organisations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Government executives and stakeholders of disability provider organisations at the signing. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:00PM FOR the first time, the Government has specifically set aside grants for Disability Provider Organisations.

This was shared by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar during the provider grants contract signing yesterday.

"The ministry hopes that the grants released will assist in creating awareness towards promoting disability inclusiveness in all national programs," Ms Bhatnagar said.

The disability provider organisations that signed the contracts were Fiji Crippled Children's Society, Spinal Injury Association of Fiji, Project Haven Trust, Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation, United Blind Persons of Fiji and Western Disable Peoples Association.