Take up politics, women urged

Nasik Swami
Thursday, March 09, 2017

WOMEN are often ignored by men when it comes to politics, claims Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

And Ms Ali has encouraged women in the country not to be intimidated by this fact and show interest in politics ahead of the 2018 General Election.

"Political parties should also remove discrimination and encourage more women participation in their respective parties," she said.

Ms Ali said more women should be allowed to take leadership roles in political parties and should not be disadvantaged because of their lack of ability to contribute to the party financially.

She said women should also start participating in local politics, like having a say in their communities, religious groups or small meetings.

Ms Ali also called on women not to be shy when approached by political parties to join the party and contest the election.

"Importantly, women should also stand in solidarity and support other women who want to enter politics."

She also outlined the need for temporary special measures to be put in place to ensure more women participate in politics and enter Parliament.








