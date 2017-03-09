Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WOWS Kids Fiji organises market day

Mere Naleba
Thursday, March 09, 2017

THE Walk On Walk Strong Kids Fiji foundation is hoping to increase awareness on issues the organisation advocates by holding a market day in two weeks' time.

Foundation team leader Viola Lesi said the WOWS Kids March Market Day was for children between the ages of five and 18 years to sell pre-loved items, or goodies and food items they baked or prepared and general items.

Ms Lesi said the market day would also give members of the public an opportunity to meet children suffering from cancer who were supported by the foundation.

"The whole idea is to create awareness of WOWS Kids and what we do and get people over to the WOWS Kids resource centre," Ms Lesi said.

"We will provide tents and space for the children to conduct their sales, there will be no charges for the stalls, however, if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to wows, they are free to do so but it is not mandatory."

Interested children between the ages of five and 18 can register their interest by emailing Ms Lesi on wowskidsfiji@gmail.com or by calling mobile number 7370147. Registrations must be received by the WOWS team by next week Saturday. The market day will be held on March 25 from 7am to 12pm at the WOWS Kids Resource Centre located at 251 Rewa St, Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)