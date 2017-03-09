WOWS Kids Fiji organises market day

/ Front page / News

THE Walk On Walk Strong Kids Fiji foundation is hoping to increase awareness on issues the organisation advocates by holding a market day in two weeks' time.

Foundation team leader Viola Lesi said the WOWS Kids March Market Day was for children between the ages of five and 18 years to sell pre-loved items, or goodies and food items they baked or prepared and general items.

Ms Lesi said the market day would also give members of the public an opportunity to meet children suffering from cancer who were supported by the foundation.

"The whole idea is to create awareness of WOWS Kids and what we do and get people over to the WOWS Kids resource centre," Ms Lesi said.

"We will provide tents and space for the children to conduct their sales, there will be no charges for the stalls, however, if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to wows, they are free to do so but it is not mandatory."

Interested children between the ages of five and 18 can register their interest by emailing Ms Lesi on wowskidsfiji@gmail.com or by calling mobile number 7370147. Registrations must be received by the WOWS team by next week Saturday. The market day will be held on March 25 from 7am to 12pm at the WOWS Kids Resource Centre located at 251 Rewa St, Suva.