Bid to boost kava trade

Mere Naleba
Thursday, March 09, 2017

A LOT of work needs to be done by kava farmers, Government and stakeholders to develop a booming kava industry that can also be Fiji's economic backbone.

Fiji National Yaqona Association president Kini Salabogi said farmers were always left out in terms of training and development of kava farms.

He said about 200 kava farmers had registered with the association and were thankful for all efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Pacific community in trying to revive a dying industry.

Mr Salabogi said with Fiji's kava industry valued at $66 million per year, it was only wise to work with kava farmers with assistance in development and training.

"After Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston farmers in areas that were badly affected lost so much, and one of the major challenges is getting plant cuttings.

"Some of our members in the big production areas don't have access roads," Mr Salabogi said.

He said the fact that the price of kava was quite high was good news for the farmers.

"As it is right now with the increasing price of yaqona, it is an advantage for the farmers, but to the whole nation, it will affect the individuals, but for the farmers this is good, because for a very long time, farmers have been deprived of the prices," he said.

"Farmers should know for yaqona farming there is a lot of money to be made.

"And yaqona farming is your bank," Mr Salabogi added.








