13 new kava varieties

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jone Tokairavua a famer of Nadakuni village in Naitasiri at the Suva market yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

FIJI has 13 varieties of kava which are all consumable.

The discovery of the varieties of kava was made possible through a joint effort between the Pacific Community, Ministry of Agriculture and the Pacific Horticulture and Agricultural Market Access.

The 13 varieties are: vula Kasa leka;vula kasa balavu; dokobana loa; dokobana vula; damu; loa kasa balavu;loa kasa leka; matakaro leka; matakaro balavu; qila balavu; qila leka;yonolulu; and yalu.

A joint statement released by the three organisations stated increased market demand for kava necessitates the need to improve quality from production through to post-harvest and improved quality testing.

"Much is known about how the kava export industry was plagued by health and product safety concerns in the past, particularly in the mid-late nineties. An underlying threat to these concerns was the lack of quality standards, lack of testing and traceability as well as awareness as to what kava varieties were being exported and consumed," the statement said.

The Ministry of Agriculture in leading the taskforce to ensure good quality kava was produced locally is also hoping that by the end of this year, all kava farmers are using the new quality standards of planting, handling, processing and testing of kava products.

"This is a solid platform for kava farmers in Fiji and more assistance is required to ensure that this effort is built on and sustained," the statement added.