Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

13 new kava varieties

Mere Naleba
Thursday, March 09, 2017

FIJI has 13 varieties of kava which are all consumable.

The discovery of the varieties of kava was made possible through a joint effort between the Pacific Community, Ministry of Agriculture and the Pacific Horticulture and Agricultural Market Access.

The 13 varieties are: vula Kasa leka;vula kasa balavu; dokobana loa; dokobana vula; damu; loa kasa balavu;loa kasa leka; matakaro leka; matakaro balavu; qila balavu; qila leka;yonolulu; and yalu.

A joint statement released by the three organisations stated increased market demand for kava necessitates the need to improve quality from production through to post-harvest and improved quality testing.

"Much is known about how the kava export industry was plagued by health and product safety concerns in the past, particularly in the mid-late nineties. An underlying threat to these concerns was the lack of quality standards, lack of testing and traceability as well as awareness as to what kava varieties were being exported and consumed," the statement said.

The Ministry of Agriculture in leading the taskforce to ensure good quality kava was produced locally is also hoping that by the end of this year, all kava farmers are using the new quality standards of planting, handling, processing and testing of kava products.

"This is a solid platform for kava farmers in Fiji and more assistance is required to ensure that this effort is built on and sustained," the statement added.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65160.6326
JPY 55.809652.8096
GBP 0.39530.3873
EUR 0.45750.4455
NZD 0.70510.6721
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48490.4679

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 9th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi: Franchise for Fiji sevens rugby
  2. Nurse victim of assault
  3. Fiji's 'privileged caste'
  4. Veremalua to lead Hurricanes
  5. Reddy says 'later'
  6. Powell pursues modelling career
  7. Injury concern
  8. Smith wants to help
  9. One extra seat
  10. Abuse cases in schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  6. Teacher quality Wednesday (08 Mar)
  7. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. 7s warning Wednesday (08 Mar)
  10. FSC jobs to go in shakeup Tuesday (07 Mar)