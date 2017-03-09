Lively Ronald Jai

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ronald Jai during an interview at The Fiji Times office in Suva on Monday. Picture: ATU RASEA

IMAGINE a little man, who was punished in Class Three for humming and drumming on his desk; inspired by the great Sakiusa Bulicokocoko; played with top Fijian musicians and artistes like Tui Ravai, Seru Serevi, Laisa Vulakoro, Bill Beddoes and Lia Osborne.

This little man, who started his music from humble beginnings as a Hindi singer, becomes a different animal when he takes the stage to perform or sing. He draws the crowd; he's the complete entertainer and is very popular around Fiji. He's none other than lively local artiste Ronald Jai.

Punished for playing music

During his interview with The Fiji Times Backtracks team Ronald said: "I was attending Samabula Government Boys School back in 1969 and I was in Class Three or Four and one day I was humming a tune in my head and oblivious to what was happening in class I was also drumming my fingers on the desk when my teacher asked me "what are you doing" This is not the time to be playing music. So he warned me and my punishment was to go out and clean the weeds off the flower garden."

He said later there was a function at their school where every student had to sing. Snatching the opportunity he sang one old Bollywood song and his teacher was surprised and he said "you have a good voice and you've got talent".

First talent quest

The teacher then told him there was a Hindi talent quest being organised by Swaja Young Men's Club (SYMC) at the Old Town Hall, and that he should try it out.

"And when I was training for the talent quest my father took me to one Indian musical group, Master Vishwanand Musical Group to learn sargam (Hindi term for musical notes doh, reh, mee and so forth) the pitch, and I was learning on the harmonium (pump organ).

"After that I competed in the Hindi song talent quest and won third prize with the hit song Saramora Kajra. It was around 1979 and this was the beginning of my path in music; coming third in the Swaja Young Men's Club talent quest," he said.

Stand-in drummer

"Then six months later in 1980, my neighbour had a wedding at his place and there was a Hindi band, the Singh Stars band, entertaining but their drummer was drunk and couldn't play so they asked me to play. I've never played on the drums before, but that night I tried it and started to get the hang of it and it felt good. That night I started playing on the drums."

Ronald said he was asked to join their band after that incident and he did.

"But at that time I wasn't really that good; I was still learning about music and sargam and the band used to let me sing much later in their performances at around 11pm to midnight.

Backing up Bollywood stars

"Later I joined Young Dolphins band then in 1990 I joined Fiji Melody Makers band and His Masters Orchestra band so in that time I started to get very popular in Hindi music. I was also playing drums apart from singing."

He said during this time, Sonu Nigam, a Bollywood playback singer came from India asked their band Melody Makers to play accompaniment for him.

"So I was the drummer for this artiste Sonu Nigam."

Ronald said after a few shows a few other Bollywood hit singers also came and they provided the back-up music for them. These included Jojo, Anand Raj Anand and Babul Supriyo and in their last show they also played for the famous Kunal Gajawala in Suva.

First album

"After that Procera Music's boss Mohammed Akif called me and said 'Ronald we'd like to record a few songs for you'.

"I then met renowned local musicians Tui Ravai, Paul Stevens and asked them to back me during the recording at Lami studio," Ronald said.

"I recorded my first album in the mid-80s called Non-stop Disco. And I also made another album with Tui Ravai called Film Hits later.

The Bulicokocoko inspiration

He said before his first recording he met the great singer, composer and performer Sakiusa Bulicokocoko.

"He saw my talents and invited me to perform with him at the Dragon Niteclub. I've never seen an artiste so talented in my life like Sakiusa. He was very much the inspiration to me to better myself in music and singing."

He said Sakiusa could play any instrument and would be changing instruments in between songs jumping from lead guitar to rhythm, bass guitar, drums and keyboard and even the ukulele.

"And he's a good singer too. He was an all-rounder and up to now I've never seen any other artiste or musician like him in Fiji. He was my good friend and a great inspiration in my music and he taught me a lot about performing on stage. I don't think anyone can replace him. I think he was my greatest inspiration."

Musu Musu Hasi

He said after his stint with Tui Ravai, he joined Seru Serevi's band and with Laisa Vulakoro did shows all around Fiji, at events and festivals and charity fundraisers.

"So I gained more experience with the likes of top musicians and performers Sakiusa Bulicokocoko, Tui Ravai, Seru Serevi and Laisa Vulakoro. I respect them and will always thank them."

He said one of the songs he recorded which became very popular was Musu Musu Hasi, a Nepali song which translates literally as, "Smile a Little Bit For Me". Talented vocalist Lai Osborne who was the back-up voice singing the chorus had put in the iTaukei version of the chorus Lailai na dredre, lailai na dredre (smile a little, smile a little). Bill Beddoes had recorded the song for him.

"At the time of the recording Leo asked me, 'Ronald how about I put in a iTaukei version of the chorus in the upper range when I'm singing the chorus with you'. So if you hear the chorus of the song Musu Musu Hasi you can hear Lai Osborne singing the iTaukei version in the background.

"The song was very popular in Fiji and I won the Most Popular Song Award for the song in the Vakalutuivoce Awards in 1997. Tui Ravai, who was my best musician, had backed me up in this recording."

The lyrics of Musu Musu Hasi is reproduced below for the interest of fans who love this song.

Learning from the best

Meanwhile, he said with Seru Serevi and Laisa Vulakoro he was doing a lot of public performances with other Fijian artistes.

"And I must admit this was where I learned most of my music and has made me what I am today. Although I started off with Hindi bands singing only Hindi songs early in my music career I really gained experience later whilst performing with these talented artistes.

At FM 96

He said after that Viti FM announcer Maikeli Radua called him and asked if he wanted to be part of their annual Fiji Showcase promotion.

"I need to be on stage and perform and sing and I've been doing this at FM 96 for the past 6-7 years, performing and singing during all their promotions. And also all my songs are being played on Radio Navtarang, Legend FM, FM 96 and Sargam. I'm so happy with my arrangement with FM 96.

"Maikeli said 'we use Ronald in our Showcase promotion because he draws the crowd'.

"He's the complete performer and he's got a good voice and his stagecraft is excellent," Radua said.

And Ronald said he didn't drink alcohol, and takes just three or four bowls of yaqona because he needed to protect his voice for singing.

Plea for new generation

"I pray that the new generation of artistes, singers and composers that are coming up spend less time on their mobiles, on Facebook and the internet and take the time to learn from the experienced artistes around and gain as much experience as they can.

"I struggled in the early part of my music career, but I said to myself I want to be a better musician and I kept going, learning from the best around and I was always thankful to God for the gift of musical talent he gave me."

He said God also gave him good people to learn from like Sakiusa, Tui Ravai, Seru and Laisa and many others who have helped him.

"These people helped me in my music career and I'm always thankful for that."