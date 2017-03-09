Counselling skills requirement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Panellists at the two day Education Forum that concluded yesterday at Tanoa International Hotel, Nadi. PICTURE: KALESI MELE

TEACHERS will soon be required to have basic counselling skills, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He said they had done away with student counsellors for schools, but had one designated for a cluster of schools.

He added when confronted with unruly children or those facing social problems, teachers should deal with them or refer them to school heads.

Dr Reddy said student council leaders were also being trained to identify unruly or problematic children.

"Throughout Fiji there will be counsellors, but they will look after a cluster of schools because it is totally inefficient and uneconomical to have a full time counsellor in school who is not fully utilised," he said.

"There are little problems in every school that can be picked up by the teacher and dealt with," he said.

"That is why we want every teacher to have basic counselling skills. Going forward we want tertiary institutions to have that as part of their curriculum.

"That is to ensure that when a child comes up to the teacher, the teacher doesn't say I don't know how to handle this."

He added counsellors would be rotated to different schools.

He said parental engagement was also a contributor to having children behave in a school environment.

"The parents have a very important role in inculcating values amongst their children. Continuously remind them about what their purpose in schools and how they can deliver dreams by behaving and concentrating on studies in schools."