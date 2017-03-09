Ministry deals with absenteeism and tardiness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Richard Warren left of the Australian Civial Corps DFAT and Padric Harm of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were participants of the Education Forum that concluded yesterday. PICTURE: KALESI MELE

THE Education Ministry is working on ensuring teachers are committed to the education system and that issues such as absenteeism and tardiness are eradicated.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said they noted teacher performance was a key contributor to final exam results.

He added under-performing schools were a reflection on how teachers had delivered.

"We do understand there are situations when the teacher can't make it to school or are late, but when we find that it's a habitual issue and if there's a trend, it kind of gives an indication that it's a problem," he said.

"Even if it's a small number, it affects some students.

"The idea at the end of the day is to have a teacher who is fully committed to the system because we are dealing with children's dreams.

He added teachers were continuously being counselled on the expectations of the Government.

"It's not so much about disciplining, it's about talking to them, it's about telling them what this profession is about and what it demands.

"This profession is about children and their future. "What they write on their white board and blackboard is their future and we can't have teachers who are continuously late or absent."