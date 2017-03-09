DPP reveals statistics

/ Front page / News

THE increase in reports of rape is prevalent in iTaukei communities than any other community, says Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Christopher Pryde.

He made the comments at the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children Forum

Mr Pryde labelled the finding as "troubling" and said that more research was needed to address the issue.

He also highlighted that monthly statistics released by his office on rape and sexual offences showed that majority of rape and sexual assault cases in the country are committed by man in rural or village settings.

"One woman is raped by one man in Fiji every day, a sobering and distressing fact," said Mr Pryde.

Mr Pryde said at present, Fiji did not have an organised system to deal with sexual assault victims.

He said only non-government and religious organisations offered assistance to victims.

Mr Pryde said neither his office nor the police communicate much with the victims from the moment of arrest and trial of the suspect.

He said this causes victims to withdraw and not proceed further with cases.

Mr Pryde said perpetrators could also continue to intimidate, isolate and control victims through economic dependency as perpetrators in many cases are the sole breadwinners of the family.

"Intimidation, isolation and control are common dynamics exercised by perpetrators of domestic violence we need tactics to counter it," Mr Pryde said.

Mr Pryde stated that it is important to maintain contact with victims of violence and sexual assault in order to assist them to help them counter the tactics used by perpetrators against them.