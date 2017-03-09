Elections security

/ Front page / News

THE Police Force met with Elections Supervisor Mohammed Saneem last week to map out security strategies for next year's General Election.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu and the four divisional police commanders from the Southern, Eastern, Western and Northern divisions were briefed by Mr Saneem .

Brig- Gen Qiliho said the meeting was just one of the many ahead of the upcoming elections.

"These meetings will be a way to know where the two institutions are in as far as preparations are concerned for next year's General Elections and know the areas we will have to focus on particularly with our operations," Brig- Gen Qiliho said.