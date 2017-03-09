Two on trial for rape

/ Front page / News

"I WAS crying and in pain, it was too painful for me to bear."

This was how a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang raped by two men at the Golf Course in Vatuwaqa, Suva, described how she felt during the incident in the early hours of September 11, 2015.

Matorino Badogo and Josefa Bera are standing trial before Justice Perera at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offence.

In her evidence, the complainant said prior to the day of the alleged incident, she went to town with some of her friends and uncle.

She later joined her friends at Temptations 2 nightclub in Suva.

While there, she said she met Mr Bera who approached her and asked her to pay for a room because he wanted to have sex with her.

The complainant said she knew Mr Bera through one of her former boyfriends who was a bouncer at the said nightclub.

After midnight Mr Bera again approached her and told her he was going home and offered the complainant a lift to which she agreed.

She said when she boarded the taxi, the second accused, Mr Badogo, also boarded the cab and sat in the front seat while they sat at the back.

She said she was shocked when the two diverted the taxi to an isolated place at the Vatuwaqa Golf Course where they informed the complainant they were going to consume more alcohol.

She said while there Mr Bera forced her to consume Chinese whiskey which she refused.

The accused then allegedly grabbed the complainant's hand and dragged her away from where they were sitting.

She said Mr Bera then pushed her down.

She said while she tried to fend him off, the accused allegedly forced himself to have sex with her.

The complainant said she was shocked and scared because Mr Badogo was also shouting from the background that he also wanted to perform the same to her.

She alleged that after the incident, she got dressed and went to the road, but was dragged back to the same place by Mr Bera.

She alleged this was when Mr Bera sat on her chest and restrained her while Mr Badogo raped her.

The complainant further alleged Mr Bera swore at her and told her he would ban her from entering the nightclub after committing the alleged act on her.

She alleged Mr Badogo raped her again after Mr Bera left.

They left her there until daylight which was when she was able to get help.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.