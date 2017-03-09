Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 9 March

Powell pursues modelling career

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, March 09, 2017

MYKAELA Powell's passion for modeling was stoked after winning the first Miss Teen Model Competition in 2012 and she hasn't looked back since.

Since being part of the competition her modelling career has developed and as Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) grew throughout the years, her passion for the modeling industry grew with it.

And her modelling experience will come full circle when she acts as one of the judges at this year's Miss Teen Model Competition on March 25.

"Since it was a new event, being the first basically gave me a platform so people knew who I was and it led me to pursue modeling on a bigger scale," she said.

"Modeling taught me confidence as I used to be very shy, but I can now speak in front of crowds, do interviews without freaking out as it has given me heaps of confidence and self-esteem and helped me with my networking, social skills and even with school to manage my time wisely."

Ms Powell had first modeled for FJFW in 2011 before gaining the courage to participate in the first ever Miss Teen Model Competition the following year.

"It's quite funny how I started modeling for FJFW because I had just gone to help Ellen set up for the auditions and she asked me to audition and walk and that was when I joined the show," she said.

The 20-year-old believes the talent in Fiji is amazing and all young people needed was the right mentality, confidence and proper support from their families to perform.

"I believe you have to put aside your inhibitions, your issues with how you look and you don't have time to think about being shy, you basically just have to walk with elegance, don't be stiff and feel comfortable in your skin," she added.

Also she said FJFW provided a platform for Fijians to showcase their talents and people needed to be more open minded in showcasing our country's impeccable beauty during such events.

She plans to pursue her modeling career on an international stage in later years.








