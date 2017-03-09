Creative exhibition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani assists Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the Veiqia Project Exhibition launch at the Fiji Museum in Suva on Wednesday, March 08, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A CREATIVE research project inspired by the practice of Fijian female tattooing called the Veiqia Project was opened at the Fiji Museum last night.

Veiqia is an ancient i-Taukei practice of tattooing which used to be practiced by i-Taukei women in the olden days to show the rite of passage of a young girl before becoming a woman.

Curator of the Veiqia Project Tarisi Sorovi-Vudinidalo said the exhibition included the process of rebirth, relearning and reawakening themselves as women and reminding them of their role in society.

"This exhibition is the result of weeks, months and years of research and is also the result of our individual journeys," she said.

"A journey that has made us reconnect with our vanua (land), with our vuvale (family) and with our iyau vakaviti (treasures) kept at the Fiji Museum as well as museums in England, Canada, France, America, Australia and New Zealand."

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa opened the exhibition and said such unique cultures and traditions have in some instance lost their relevance in modern day settings.

"It is exhibitions like these which in some way contribute to the revival of those traditions and cultures which are so important in identifying where we come from as individuals," she said.

"The reason this traditional art is even more important to celebrate is because in Fiji, women were the tattoo artists and recipients of revered Fijian tattoos and the art of Veiqia is a symbolic evidence of strength, resilience, resourcefulness and creativity of women."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said through the Veiqia Project, women artists were being empowered to not only contribute to the revival of traditional knowledge but to also use their art as means of improving livelihoods and those of their families.