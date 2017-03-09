Residents seek answers, wait for Government help

/ Front page / News

WE don't want any more promises, we want help.

This was the plea made by 70-year-old labourer Munsami Reddy of Matacawa Rd, Tavua.

He made the comments in reference to Government's Help for Homes initiative.

"It has been more than one year since Tropical Cyclone Winston," he said.

"Everybody knows the damage that was caused and assessments were done so the Government knows what we need.

"But what we want to know is when are we going to receive the building material we were promised."

Mr Reddy claimed he was speaking on behalf of all the elderly who lived in leaking, partially-built homes, many of whom were not earning an income apart from the $50 a month they received in Social Welfare benefits.

Advisory councillor for the area, Narayan Sami Goundar, claimed people in the area had become disillusioned because of the lack of response from Government to their plight.

"Only one person in Matacawa received assistance so far," he claimed.

"People from Tavua to midway Ba have not received Help for Homes cards or any kind of help from the Government.

"A lot of promises were made and most of the people living in this area are very poor, so they were relying on Government to fulfil these promises.

"And so far we have not received anything."

Mr Goundar claimed people had exhausted whatever funds they had left in putting together temporary shelters.

He added that many had given up hope and given up asking for help.

"Every time we run to the DO, she says help is coming but nothing has come."

Satnaresh Lal, another resident of Matacawa, said his biggest fear was another cyclone.

"Right now, we are struggling because everything in the house has to be moved around when it rains," he said.

"If another cyclone comes, I really don't know what will happen to my family.

"Where will we run to? Everyone else around me is in the same situation."

When contacted yesterday, District Officer Tavua Maria Keavali said the Help for Homes initiative was handled by the Department of Social Welfare.

Emailed questions to the Social Welfare Department this week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.