7000 affected

+ Enlarge this image Josaia Nawaqavolau (front) with his grandmother Asenaca Sevutia and Melania Sevutia make their way across the damaged Nasivi bridge in Tavua. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A VATUKOULA resident claims about 7000 people have been affected by damage caused to the Nasivi Irish crossing by floods over the past few weeks.

Amlesh Narayan, a mine rescue supervisor at Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd, said the integrity of the crossing was a serious issue because of the number of people it affected.

He said residents living in the area were also concerned about the serious safety concerns for schoolchildren and the elderly.

"This is an ongoing issue that needs to be addressed urgently," he said.

"It not only affects the people of Nasivi, people living in Malele Gharam Pani and Masimasi also use this crossing when the Yaladro Flats are flooded.

"Both sides of the crossing were washed away and there are huge rocks which is a serious safety issue for pedestrians trying to cross the Nasivi River."

The Fiji Roads Authority said it was aware of the issue.

"It is important to understand that these crossings were built before the FRA administration period and the authority is working on ways to improve the legacy issues it has inherited with the road infrastructure, particularly around Irish crossing designs and the level of flooding experienced today with the changing weather patterns," the FRA said in response to queries sent by this newspaper.

"The reinstatement work will take place as soon as the water level recedes.

"We would like to clarify that this is a low level Irish crossing and not a bridge.

"As such, it is designed to go under water during heavy rain."