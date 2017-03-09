Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

Gender equality fight

Shayal Devi
Thursday, March 09, 2017

GENDER based violence is an obstacle in the fight for gender equality, says European Union deputy head of delegation Corrado Pampaloni.

Speaking at the International Women's Day celebrations in Lautoka yesterday, he said the shockingly high rates of gender based violence were one of the main challenges the Pacific had to struggle with.

"This is the most pervasive and direct manifestation of women's disempowerment," Mr Pampaloni said.

"Over 60 per cent of women in Fiji, Kiribati and Solomon Islands have expressed physical and or sexual violence and these rates are among the highest in the world.

"We strongly believe that by raising awareness of women's rights, empowering women and providing counselling services, they will be respected more in their homes and societies."

He said while strides had been made to advance women participation in areas like politics, there was still more to be done.

Mr Pampaloni said the EU was committed to advancing efforts for gender equality across the globe and the Pacific.

"For the Pacific, we encourage long term efforts towards achieving gender equality in the region."

through more political participation and economic empowerment.

"This is not only as human rights matter but also as a way of mobilising resources available to address global challenges such as climate change and economic crisis but this cannot be carried out without involvement of the whole society.

"The EU is engaged with Governments and civil society organisations that are willing to tackle these issues in the Pacific."








