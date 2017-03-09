Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 9 March

Old and new mix observed

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, March 09, 2017

ITAUKEI tradition and culture in handicraft items are being entwined with contemporary influences that contain adverse effects, an observation made by Niqa Tuvuki, a renowned national craft development officer.

At the northern craft show in Labasa yesterday, Mrs Tuvuki, a craft development officer of the Fiji Arts Council said it was significant that we maintain our traditional customs especially in art and craft work.

"I have seen the traditional mat— kuta — of Bua and Macuata — to have ribbons weaved with it and this is not our tradition at all," she said.

"The kuta mat is the traditional identity of these two provinces and they should treasure it, the way the kuta mat had been made by our forefathers.

"Our tradition identifies us and we can't afford to showcase our traditional handicraft items at international markets mixing the old and the new in our cultural art work."

Mrs Tuvuki said incorporating westernised materials into traditional arts like a ribbon into a kuta mat was one way of killing the iTaukei culture.

"I have seen similar cases around the country and I am pleading with women to keep our traditional culture because we still have our future generation to pass our knowledge and skills to," she said.

"We need to be passionate about our culture and we need to keep the true iTaukei traditional values in our craftwork. If we are to preserve our traditions and culture through handicraft items, then let's start doing it right today for the sake of our future generation."








