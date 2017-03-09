Keep safe, locals told

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS in low lying areas are reminded to adhere to weather warnings.

Divisional Planning officer North, Alipate Bolalevu said while authorities would monitor the weather pattern, it was equally important for residents to be proactive in safety.

After adverse weather in the division over the past weeks, Mr Bolalevu has pleaded with parents to be vigilant.

"It is always important for parents to look after their children. During this time of bad weather, we should be attentive," he said.

"If it continues to rain heavily and it becomes necessary for residents to move to higher ground, then do so for their own safety."

Heavy rain experienced in the North from Tuesday night resulted in flooded drains yesterday, causing flash floods in some parts of Labasa.

Thunder and lightning that accompanied the downpour also caused fear among members of the public who were out in town.

Parents have also been advised to make wise decisions over their children's school attendance during bad weather.