Reddy says 'later'

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, March 09, 2017

MINISTER for Education, Heritage and Arts, Doctor Mahendra Reddy has refused to comment on how a student who scored 3 out of 100 in Year 13 Mathematics has managed to become a teacher.

This newspaper highlighted the issue at an education forum held in Nadi early this week.

When asked yesterday, Dr Reddy said he would not comment any further about the issue.

"I think we will leave it there as there are a number of cases that were raised during the forum," he said.

"We will try and put all these issues together and will comment on it later."

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy has also called on school heads to keep students indoors if the weather deteriorated.

He said if students were in school during long hours of heavy downpour, it was best for teachers to keep them indoors for their own safety.

"Students attending schools near flood prone areas are to stay home and wait until the weather clears," he said. "This is the decision we have given to head teachers of every school in the country."








