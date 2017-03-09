Chief acknowledges hard work of women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lisi Malolonga with her home made products at the northern craft show in Labasa yesterday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

MACUATA high chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere believes women's involvement plays a vital role in shaping and moulding a community.

In opening the northern celebration of International Women's Day and craft show in Labasa yesterday, Ratu Wiliame said women shouldered challenges which had positive impact in modern day living.

"I am a great supporter of women in development especially in our rural communities and I believe this is the first phase of development," he said.

"It begins at home and this is where our women utilise God-gifted skills or talents as chief executives or senior managers in planning and financial controllers of homes.

"You also ensure that your families are well taken care of and that life is enjoyed."

With a special day set aside to recognise women internationally, Ratu Wiliame said women deserved greater recognition for their commitment and dedication.

"It is a day for celebration and to acknowledge the efforts you have contributed to our families, society and the vanua," he said.

"This is a time the Government and the United Nations have earmarked for the special recognition and women deserve this special day."