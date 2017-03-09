Vessel denied entry over biofouling threat

/ Front page / News

AN Indonesian ship was denied entry into the Fiji waters yesterday on the grounds that it had potential to cause biofouling in our waters.

The ship, DL Marigold, was initially headed to New Zealand with palm kernel for feeding dairy cows. It visited New Zealand on March 4.

The ship was ordered to leave the Port of Tauranga after New Zealand authorities discovered the carrier's hull and underwater surfaces had dense fouling of barnacles and infested with tube worms.

The Marigold had intended to come to Fiji on March 10 and berth to clean its hull and return to New Zealand to off-load the consignment. But the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji said it stopped the squalid ship from entering Fiji.

BAF chief executive officer Xavier Khan said an operations team issued an inspection certificate to Campbell Shipping, the local agents of Marigold, informing them the ship needed to first clean its hull before entering Fiji waters. Mr Khan said the Marigold could cause biofouling which could result in the introduction of invasive aquatic species in Fiji waters.

Environment Ministry permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe said biofouling was a serious issue and there was a need for consistent approach to prevent bio-invasions into Fiji to protect the country's rich and valuable marine environment.

"Fiji as the co-host to this year's High Level UN Oceans' Conference will take an exemplary approach in protecting its oceanic patch," Mr Wycliffe said.