Nurse victim of assault

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image We are one....Ruiti Tawanang (left),Olivia Pa,Selina Tuidravu,Dr Maria Doton,Emily Whippy and Tiuata Burentau during the International Woman's Day celebration at Holiday Inn yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

WOMEN who work in Fiji's health sector are also exposed to violence in the course of their work and the Ministry of Health has taken a zero policy stance against this.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Phillip Davies made this comment while speaking at the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children Forum in Suva yesterday.

Mr Davies highlighted that one recorded incident involved a Fijian nurse who was physically assaulted at an emergency hospital department.

"I had the opportunity of meeting the nurse and I stressed to her and I am stressing this at every opportunity that I get, that we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violence against our health care workers either male or female," Mr Davies said.

When approached for further comments regarding this issue, Mr Davies said that it had been solved.

Mr Davies said the ministry's National Gender Implementation Action Plan for the health sector was in development stages with support from the Australian Government and the Fiji health sector.

"The ministry's plan is aligned with the national gender policy but its seconds our commitment as a ministry firstly to intergrade gender into all building blocks of the health system and secondly to prioritize and strengthen the delivery of health service to survivors of gender based violence," he said.