SOME of the Vodafone Fiji 7s players saw snow for the first time in Vancouver yesterday.

And as you will read on the back page, their reactions were as expected.

Beachcomber heard of a friend who was also in Vancouver and also had the experience of seeing snow for the first time.

While the sevens players took their time to play in the snow, Beachcomber's friend chose to stand off to the side and watch how the snow melted, wondering if he could use it for the night's yaqona session.