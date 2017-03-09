Fiji's 'privileged caste'

/ Front page / News

RACISM was institutionalised in Fiji to such an extent that it instilled "a privileged caste".

This was told to the 34th Human Rights Council regular session by Fiji's ambassador to Geneva, Nazhat Shameem.

Ms Shameem said racism in Fiji was often disguised by assertions of a community's self-identity and in particular in relation to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

"However, in Fiji, the indigenous people are in the majority and we are talking here about a majority community with proud and active culture and a history of strong representation," she said.

Ms Shameem said the rights of the majority in a democracy whether indigenous or not must not be used to suppress the rights of the minority and vulnerable communities. "And to this end, Fiji has embarked upon a path of substantial equality which requires a level of gender, disability and cultural competence and the ability to understand that poverty and disadvantage exists in all cultural groups."

She said with Fiji being the chair of the Conference of Parties 23rd (COP 23) meeting in Germany later this year, the country was aware of the important relationship between human rights and climate change.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) vice-president Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki said such a misguided statement smacked of prejudice and a deliberate misunderstanding of the grievances of the indigenous community in Fiji and is contrary to the position in international law on the rights of indigenous peoples.

"Shameem oversteps her position as a civil servant and ambassador by parroting the political line of FijiFirst, to characterise the grievance of indigenous Fijians as racism, an epithet freely thrown around by those who seek to disenfranchise the indigenous people of Fiji," Ro Kiniviliame said.

"I call for an unreserved apology and her resignation as ambassador."