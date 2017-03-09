Abuse cases in schools

/ Front page / News

OF the 75 abuse cases recorded in schools last year, two involved instances where teachers and students were involved in relationships.

This revelation was made during the Fiji Multi-year Workplan Mid-Year Review by the Education Ministry's senior policy officer Metuisela Gauna.

The Education Ministry also recorded eight cases that were sexual in nature and four cases linked to relationship issues. All cases involved students.

There were also three cases of sexual harassment, one of sexual relationship, one of rape and three sexual abuse cases.

Mr Gauna said the ministry was working to develop more policies to supplement the existing two child protection policies, the Child Protection Policy and Behaviour Management Policy.

"Actually we have two policies which were developed way back in 2010; there was a need to develop these two policies due to the increasing number of child abuse cases coming from our schools," Mr Gauna said.

His presentation further noted that the Ministry recorded 37 cases of corporal punishment last year.

Mr Gauna said the figures could be the result of more children now aware of their rights and are more confident to come forward with information of abuse.

He said it could also be the result of lack of awareness on the prevention of child abuse.

"The Ministry has a zero tolerance policy on child abuse, child labour, trafficking and exploitation of children within our schools," he said.

"Because of the importance of ensuring that the children that we teach in our schools are kept safe, we are trying to include this also in our annual plan.

"We have two annual plans which is the business plan of the ministry and likewise the corporate plan."