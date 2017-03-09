Fiji Time: 9:33 PM on Thursday 9 March

PM launches domestic violence helpline

Mere Naleba
Thursday, March 09, 2017

"YOU must not accept violence, and if you choose to fight back, your country will support you. And if you cannot fight back but need our help, your country will embrace you."

These were the words of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during International Women's Day celebrations where he also officially launched the National Domestic Violence toll-free helpline.

Mr Bainimarama addressed members of the public gathered at Grand Pacific Hotel to celebrate International Women's Day as well witness the launching of the 24-hour/ 7 day-a-week toll-free helpline and said it was time to appreciate women's contribution to society.

"So when we create a toll-free domestic violence helpline to support all women who are or have been victims of violence — or who fear they may become victims of violence — we make a statement as a nation," Mr Bainimarama said.

"We are also making the statement that we as people will intervene to protect children who are being victimised by the very adults they should trust to protect, support and nurture them."

He said the help-line will enable women and children who suffer domestic violence or any threat of domestic violence to receive help at no charge, 24 hours a day with compassion, discretion and professionalism.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we all know that domestic violence in Fiji is too common. We are working hard in Government and civil society to end it, but I say that more can be done. You have heard me say many times and I will say it again, domestic violence is a national shame," he said.

"Rape is a national shame. And together we must do much more to stop them."

Mr Bainimarama also called on men to join in the national campaign of ending violence against women and children.

The toll-free helpline telephone number is 1560.








