One extra seat

THE maximum number of candidates that can be nominated under a political party will be 51 in next year's general election.

This after the Electoral Commission unanimously agreed to alter the composition of Parliament for the by adding one more seat.

Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the commission was empowered by Section 54 of the Constitution to alter the number of seats in Parliament. That will bring the total number of seats to 51.

The Electoral Commission held its second meeting on Tuesday.

"In that meeting we considered population data provided by Fiji Bureau of Statistics and data from the National Register of Voters submitted by the Fijian Elections Office, to work out the ratio of the population to the seats in 2014," Mr Chandra said.

He said the commission then used the same ratio to assess whether there was a need to increase the number of seats based on the current population and voter data.

"We found that in 2014, with a national population of 873,608, there was a ratio of one seat in Parliament for every 17,472 citizens — more precisely, 17,472.16.

"As at 1 March, 2017, Fiji Bureau of Statistics has projected that the national population had increased to 886,416.

"In order to maintain the ratio of one seat for every 17,472 citizens, we would need 50.73 seats as at 1 March, 2017."

Mr Chandra said the commission decided that 50.73 be rounded to 51.

"Similarly, the National Register of Voters contained the names of 591,101 citizens in 2014, for a ratio of one seat for every 11,822 registered voters.

"The number of registered voters has increased to 603,546 as at 1 March 2017, so we would need one more seat to maintain that ratio in the next election."

National Federation Party (NFP), Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) and Fiji Labour Party (FLP) would comment on the alteration of seats today.