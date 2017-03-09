Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 9 March

Injury concern

Elenoa Baselala
Thursday, March 09, 2017

THE Vodafone Fiji 7s rugby team had training sessions yesterday minus winger Joeli Lutumailagi who was nursing a knee injury.

Lutumailagi watched from the sidelines at the Musqueam Community Centre, which included a basketball and a soccer match.

Coach Gareth Baber said a decision would be made in the next 24 hours on whether Lutumailagi would play in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Vancouver 7s tournament this weekend."We have got a couple of injuries but the most notable is Joeli (Lutumailagi) who's got a knee issue so we are just reviewing that presently and we will make a decision in the next 24 hours about a possible replacement," Baber said.

"Each and everyone of them got something but Joeli's preventing him from training with the team.

"We have had a gym and pool session this morning. We'll do another active session here, which is active recovery.

"We will look at slight areas of our game and get the boys on the move with some exercise," Baber said.

The side played basketball and soccer and they may be one of the world's greatest sevens rugby players, the same cannot be said for their skills in these two sports.

And they had spectators including coach Baber in stitches as they attempted to beat the other in basketball and soccer.

Some found it difficult to bounce the basketball with one hand and kept bouncing the ball with both their hands.

Forward Apisai Domolailai was the clown of the team and was a goal keeper during soccer barking out instructions in Hindustani to his side.

The team trains again today and Baber will also be having meetings with the players.

The side will rest tomorrow and have the captain's run and will also visit the tournament venue, BC Place Stadium on Friday Vancouver time.








