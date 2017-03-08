Police, Election executives meet for election prep

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:15PM THE senior command group of the Fiji Police Force was briefed last week by the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) on the preparation status leading up to the 2018 General Elections.

This was the first of a series of meetings between the Force and FEO.

The Force was briefed by the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, and his senior officials.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu also briefed Mr Saneem and his team on the operational status for the institution.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said there would be a series of meetings between the two institutions.

"These meetings will be a way to know where the two institutions are in as far as preparations are concerned for next year's general elections and know the areas we will have to focus on, particularly with our operations," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

Also in attendance were the four Divisional Police Commanders from the Southern, Eastern, Western and Northern divisions.