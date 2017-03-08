Fiji Time: 7:44 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Fire destroys Government quarters

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 6:13PM A THREE bedroom concrete house was destroyed in a fire this afternoon at the Government quarters at Veiuto in Suva.

A statement by the National Fire Authority (NFA) stated the Suva Fire Station received an emergency call after midday and immediately responded.

Upon arrival, the fire team saw the quarters was fully engulfed in flames and used deliveries of water from the fire trucks which were relayed from the nearby fire hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of any casualties and the team also managed to save other nearby quarters as well.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.








