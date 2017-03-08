Japan aids blood donor bus for the North

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ambassador of Japan Takuji Hanatani and National Manager for ambulance and blood services of the Ministry of Health Josefa Bolaqace and officials. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:09PM THE Fiji National Blood Service (FNBS) in the Northern Division will soon have a blood donor bus.

This after the recent assistance of $F195,023 provided by the Japanese government, which will assist in the purchase of the new blood donor bus for the division.

The Japanese government and Fiji National Blood Services today formalised its partnership through an agreement signing that enabled Fiji to secure a new blood donation bus.

This project, therefore, aims to increase the blood donations from the voluntary blood donors in the North.

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Takuji Hanatani said their government was pleased to contribute towards the health sector development in Fiji.

National Manager for Ambulance and Blood Services Josefa Bolaqace described the assistance as a great boost to improving the blood donation services in Fiji.