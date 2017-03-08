Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA: $30m used to fix damaged roads

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 6:05PM MORE than $30million have been used to fix the damage caused to the road network in the country.

Fiji Roads Authority general manger Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said the Northern Division was the most affected.

"The Northern Division unsealed network has been the hardest hit, with the saturated clay basses under our gravel roads failing extensively, affecting bus timetables," Mr Goes said.

Meanwhile, there are still a number of roads closed in the Western Division following the heavy rain over the weekend. 

The FRA is waiting for the water to recede in some of the areas before they start their assessment for repair purposes.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 55.859252.8592
GBP 0.39560.3876
EUR 0.45820.4462
NZD 0.70300.6700
AUD 0.64200.6170
USD 0.48680.4698

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 8th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teacher quality
  2. Matawalu denies sexual assault charge
  3. One body, two codes, Serevi's way
  4. Moves to close shops
  5. 7s warning
  6. 'Kava price to stay high'
  7. African style
  8. Morning rain causes flash floods in Labasa
  9. Interplast doctors conduct plastic surgeries
  10. Additional Parliament seat announced

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  7. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  8. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  9. Fiji two cited Tuesday (07 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)