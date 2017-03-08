FRA: $30m used to fix damaged roads

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:05PM MORE than $30million have been used to fix the damage caused to the road network in the country.

Fiji Roads Authority general manger Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said the Northern Division was the most affected.

"The Northern Division unsealed network has been the hardest hit, with the saturated clay basses under our gravel roads failing extensively, affecting bus timetables," Mr Goes said.

Meanwhile, there are still a number of roads closed in the Western Division following the heavy rain over the weekend.

The FRA is waiting for the water to recede in some of the areas before they start their assessment for repair purposes.