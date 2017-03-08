Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

RapidPro targets better services during disasters

VISHAAL KUMAR
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 6:02PM IN a bid to help the Government to better its services during natural disasters, a RapidPro platform was launched in collaboration with the United Nations Children?s Fund (UNICEF) today.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) signed a Letter of Understanding (LOU) with UNICEF to deliver information quickly and connect communities to life-saving services through SMS messaging.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Meleti Bainimarama said it was important to have updated data and rapid avenues of information gathering and sharing  during in times of need.

"In both periods of peace time and disasters, it is important to have these between authorities, responders and communities on the ground," Mr Bainimarama said.

The project involves the design of data collection templates around preparedness, response and recovery.








