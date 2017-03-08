Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

PM urges Fijian men to respect women

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 5:59PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on all Fijian men to protect and respect women and to join in the fight to end violence against women and children.

While launching the Domestic Violence toll-free helpline, Mr Bainimarama said men should stand up for non-violence and to use every opportunity they have to speak out against domestic violence.

"Let me repeat what I have told Fijian men over and over - real men don't beat women, they respect and protect them. Real men don't rape women. They respect a woman's right to say no. And real men certainly don't abuse children, a heinous crime that warrants the strongest punishment," Mr Bainimarama said.

"I call on our community organisations and religious groups to rally their members against domestic violence."

Women and Children can call toll-free telephone number 1560 to receive assistance.








