Widow receives late husband's insurance benefit

+ Enlarge this image Fane Waqaivalu, the widow of the late Corrections Officer Class B (COB) Eminoni Waqanivalu receives the cheque from Commander Francis Kean. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:50PM THE education of a late Corrections officer's children is bright.

This after Commissioner of Corrections Commander Francis Kean handed over a $50,000 cheque to the Corrections officer's widow Fane Waqanivalu.

The cheque was her late husband's life insurance policy with BSP Life, which had a partnership with the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS).

Mrs Waqanivalu said it all came as a surprise to her although they knew her husband was insured, they did not expect to receive the large sum of money.

She said the money would go towards her children's education and also assist them in buying a property.

The late Corrections Officer Class B (COB) Eminoni Waqanivalu who died at 51 had only contributed twice to the mandatory BSP Life and Medical Insurance cover.

With the help of Marsh Limited, which came in as the insurance broker to address the FCS's (client) risk management and insurance needs, BSP Life took over as FCS Group Insurance provider in December.

Members of the FCS were previously covered internally by the FCS Welfare Insurance.

Commander Kean applauded Marsh Limited for facilitating the insurance deal and for bringing the matter to a prosperous conclusion.

He also thanked BSP Life for their partnership in the journey.