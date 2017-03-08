Fiji Time: 7:45 PM on Wednesday 8 March

Steps needed to accelerate gender parity: Ro Teimumu

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Update: 5:43PM OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has invited all men and women of all ages in Fiji to take concrete steps to accelerate the achievement of gender parity.

In her statement on the occasion of the International Women's Day 2017 today, Ro Teimumu encouraged all to pause and remember those who played a role with distinction in displaying the strength of women in every aspect of our society, and those who have turned another chapter in our history.

"I mention here Captain Selai Saumi who in 2015 became the first local female pilot to command one of our national aircrafts. Just today, WPC Vaseva Rokotiko takes a bow as the first female police motorcyclist. Hearty congratulations to these young women," Ro Teimumu said.

"I wish to take this opportunity of honouring the lives of woman and girls adversely affected due to acts of sexual violence and physical abuse.

"We also remember those who became casualties of war. In addition, we especially remember the women of West Papua who paid the ultimate price in fighting for freedom. They all deserve a special place in our prayers."

She said the theme for this year 'Be Bold for Change' not only highlighted the importance of recognising and respecting women, but also underscored the need to understand that more and more women were serious about advancing the interests socially, economically and politically of themselves and their families.

"Together we can change the narrative and make gender equality a reality for Fiji."








