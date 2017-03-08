Burchell advise students on making choices

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The students of Yat Sen Primary School who were part of the celebration. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 5:33PM MAKE choices in what you do and what sports you want to play and the willing to say no.

"The advice that I gave in terms of people who have gone before they've cleared the way for women to play football and we need to make sure that we also clear the way for other women in particular to be able to make choices about what they want to do," permanent secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Alison Burchell told the students.

"What sports they want to play and within that context, I also spoke about the like of willing to say no, say no to bullying, say no to violence and say no to people who force them to have sex and say no to things that they are not willing to with a reason of course," Burchell said.

She made the comments as they celebrated International Women's Day Festival at Albert Park in Suva today.